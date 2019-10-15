Edward Paul Dacko, 88, of Monessen, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born in Monessen June 28, 1931, he was a son of the late John and Susan Scrip Dacko Sr.

Ed was a graduate of Monessen High School Class of 1949 and Duquesne University Class of 1953, with a bachelor of science degree. He obtained his master's degree in 1960 in public school music.

Ed taught music for Bentworth and Belle Vernon school districts until his retirement in 1991. He also taught private lessons at Trombino's Music Center. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving with the First Infantry Division in Germany as the first chair trombonist. He was a member of St. John the Divine Russian Orthodox Church and its choir, Pennsylvania State Education Association, Pittsburgh Musician Union Local 471, Polish National Alliance, Croatian Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars 1190. He played bass with the Benny Benak Orchestra and Bobby Earl Orchestra at Lakeview Country Club. He also played with Graham Grubb, Frankie Carroll and Doc. Stewart bands. He also played trombone with Mike Borello, Frank Patera, Frankie Barr and the Larry Faith Orchestra at the former Vogue Terrace in McKeesport and the Hozizon Room at the Pittsburgh Airport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Owens Dacko; a granddaughter, Michelle Ondulick; sisters Mary and Helen Dacko; and brothers Stephen, William, John, George and Andrew Dacko.

He is survived by a daughter, Eloise Ondulick and her husband, Eloy Ramirez of Belle Vernon. He is also survived by a cherished friend, Lois Kelvingtom.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Robert A. Billick Funeral Home Inc., Grand Boulevard and Marion Avenue, Monessen, www.billicksfuneralhome.com. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 17, in St. John the Divine Russian Orthodox Church. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.