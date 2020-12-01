Edward Paul "Red" Kirn, 72, of Washington, passed away Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, in the home of his daughter, Erica.

He was born March 4, 1948, in Washington, a son of Betty Wingrove.

A graduate of Washington High School, he served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Red was a retired coal miner and worked as a mechanic at Consol's Eighty Four Complex. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, Local 1197.

His wife, Barbara Jane Harris Kirn, died May 29, 2014. They were married January 28, 1967, in St. Clement Church in Ellsworth.

Surviving are his children, Edward Paul Kirn Jr. (Michelle) of Bentleyville, Tammy Lee Drake (Walter) of Masontown and Erica Jade Loar (Jon) of Washington; grandchildren Jonathan Russell Kirn, Jacoby Edward Loar and Ember Barbara Loar; great-granddaughter Paityn Katherine Kirn; a brother, Raymond Knox (Bonnie) of Washington; a sister, Nancy Waters of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a brief prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora, with military honors by American Legion Post 165, Bentleyville.

To leave a condolence messag, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.

Due to the current limitations on gatherings, visitors to the funeral home will be restricted to 25 at a time. Facial covering and social distancing are required.