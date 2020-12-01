1/1
Edward Paul Kirn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward Paul "Red" Kirn, 72, of Washington, passed away Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, in the home of his daughter, Erica.

He was born March 4, 1948, in Washington, a son of Betty Wingrove.

A graduate of Washington High School, he served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Red was a retired coal miner and worked as a mechanic at Consol's Eighty Four Complex. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, Local 1197.

His wife, Barbara Jane Harris Kirn, died May 29, 2014. They were married January 28, 1967, in St. Clement Church in Ellsworth.

Surviving are his children, Edward Paul Kirn Jr. (Michelle) of Bentleyville, Tammy Lee Drake (Walter) of Masontown and Erica Jade Loar (Jon) of Washington; grandchildren Jonathan Russell Kirn, Jacoby Edward Loar and Ember Barbara Loar; great-granddaughter Paityn Katherine Kirn; a brother, Raymond Knox (Bonnie) of Washington; a sister, Nancy Waters of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a brief prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora, with military honors by American Legion Post 165, Bentleyville.

To leave a condolence messag, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.

Due to the current limitations on gatherings, visitors to the funeral home will be restricted to 25 at a time. Facial covering and social distancing are required.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved