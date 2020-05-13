Edward "Ed" Ray Hughes, 63, of Florida, passed away from natural causes May 8, 2020 in Hollywood, Fla.Born October 22, 1956, in Washington, he was a son of the late Ray and Irene Shipman Hughes.Ed graduated from Clay High School, Portsmouth, Ohio, in 1974 and attended Shawnee State College. He was a member of Eden Park Baptist Church. Ed loved to laugh, joke and post funny stuff for everyone to enjoy. If you had a problem, he quickly found a solution to help you.Ed found joy in working and his dog, Kaylee. He was currently employed by Tuuci in Miami, Fla., as a product design engineer. Ed was formerly employed with Parker Hannifin as a design engineer and Rimrock Corp. as a mechanical engineer.His favorite quotes were: "Life doesn't give you the people you want, it gives you the people you need, to love you, to hate you, to make you, to break you, and to make you into the person you were meant to be." And, "When life isn't a bed of roses, remember who wore the thorns."Ed will be dearly missed by his sisters, Sharon (Terry) McCain of Oak Hill, Ohio, Marcia Dakin of Columbus, Ohio, and Donna (Gary) Whipkey of Graysville; brothers Ken (Brenda) Hughes of Holbrook and Stephen (Victoria) Hughes of Frankfort, Ky.; nephews and nieces Zach (Leslie) McCain, Drew (Meghan) McCain, Nina (Bill) Crowe, Alisha (Jeramiah) Kiger and Kasandra (Taylor) Knowles; great-nephews and nieces, Sawyer, Lila, Landon, Logan McCain, Dakota, Emma, Micah, Raeleigh Crowe, Brooke, Nathan, Chase Knowles, and Jax and Eli McCain, and Audrey Kiger.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, LP and Cleda McCoullough Shipman; paternal grandparents Floyd and Alene Rush Hughes.At the request of the family, there will be a private funeral service held for immediate family only, where a celebration of his life will take place. Ed will be buried at Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.Arrangements have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 13, 2020.