Edward Raymond Grudi Sr., 89, of Washington, died Friday, September 27, 2019, in his home.

He was born April 29, 1930, in Washington, a son of Andrew and Anna Lopata Grudi.

Mr. Grudi attended Washington High School. He served with the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Grudi worked for Precision Marshall Steel as a material handler.

He was a devoted member of Holy Trinity National Catholic Church, where he was a member of the church council, helped maintain the church and assisted with making pierogi and the annual fish fry.

Mr. Grudi was also a member of the Polish Club, the Pulaski Club and American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

He loved polka music and was associated with Fiedor's Grove, where polka dances were held, as well as the polka fireworks at Seven Springs.

On January 9, 1954, he married Eleanor Kapis, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Edward R. Grudi Jr. of Washington; two daughters, Kathleen (Jan) Zychowski of Baden and Virginia (Edward) Allshouse of Cheyenne, Wyo.; a sister, Elizabeth Manion of Bridgeville; grandchildren, Jan and Priscilla Zychowski, Cathleen Wardzinski, Edward and Matthew Allshouse and Larissa Grudi; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Gracie Zychowski, Sophia and Lucy Wardzinski and Francesca Batch.

Deceased are brothers Walter, Theodore, Frank, John and Henry Grudi; and sisters Helen Bonus and Josephine Zak.

He leaves behind his devoted dog, Holly.

The Grudi family is grateful for the caring services provided by Amedisys Hospice.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, in Holy Trinity National Catholic Church, with Father Mark Swoger as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery.

Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneral Home.com.