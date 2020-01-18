Edward "Dave" Rettinger, 79, of North Kingsville, Ohio, passed away Sunday evening, December 22, 2019, at University Hospital, Cleveland. He was born May 8, 1940, in McDonald, a son of Edward J. and Margaret Wilson Rettinger.

Dave was a member of American Legion Post 485 in McDonald.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Leopard Rettinger; his children, Lana (Skip) Ensman of Conneaut, Ohio, Michele (Paul) Jones of Ashtabula, Ohio, Kellie (Lewis) Dunbar of Cherry Valley, Ohio, Edward (Chandel) Rettinger of Conneaut and Sam (Kellie) Rettinger of Kingsville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He also survived by his sisters, Mary Ann (Paul) Barnes of Greensboro, N.C., Peggy Joyce (Leonard) Dallapiazza of McDonald, Donna (Dale) Miller of Littleton, Kathleen (Kevin) McCombs of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Gayle (James) Sweetie of Littleton; his aunt and uncle, Dave and Dorothy Wilson; cousins DJ and Cathy Wilson; and brother-in-law Eugene Leopard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles and William Rettinger; granddaughter Taylor Rettinger; niece Rebecca Cunningham; nephew John Jay Cunningham; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard and Dorothy Stasiak.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at American Legion Cowle Post 151, 272 Broad Street, Conneaut, OH 44030.

Contributions may be made in memory of Dave to his family. Envelopes will be available at the gathering and also at Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty Street, Conneaut, which is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

