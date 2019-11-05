Edward S. Gilbert, 74, of Dilliner, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, in Washington Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

Born November 11, 1944, in Alicia, he was a son of the late Edward O. and Mary H. Daniel Gilbert.

A Catholic by faith, he was employed for 37 years at the former Houze Glass in Point Marion, where he worked as a screen maker. In his spare time, Ed enjoyed spending time with his family and especially being able to go in the woods hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, Antoinette "Toni" Basile Gilbert; three sisters and their husbands, Mary Gency (the late Gene) of Ohio, Cecelia McNatt (Gail) of Florida and Betty Ganocy (Ken) of Carmichaels; a brother-in-law, Steven Guritza of Mather; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Barbara Guritza.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of a blessing service, Wednesday, November 6, in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, with the Rev. Father Al McGinnis officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to .

www.herod-rishel.com