Edward Stanley Hodor, 76, of Eighty Four, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home Saturday morning, November 28, 2020 with his wife, Paula nearby. Born August 12, 1944 in Washington, a son of the late Amil Hodor. His mother, Gertrude Macanga Hodor, 97, lives in Washington.

Ed was a graduate of Trinity High School and Penn Technical College where he obtained a degree in Specialized Technology. He joined the US Army Reserves with basic training at Fort Campell, Kentucky and later Communication Chief (E-6) in the 28th Aviation Div. PA National Guard. Ed retired from AT&T and owned several construction businesses and a DJ Karaoke business, White Rose with his wife, Paula. He is a minister graduate of Swain Revival Ministry of Ohio. He is a 20 year member of the Washington Masonic Blue Lodge 164, the Slovak Club in Monongahela, the American Legion and Russian Club in Charleroi

He was a devoted loving husband to Paula Trail Maley-Hodor with whom he celebrated 18 years of marriage on October 31, 2020; children, Dennis Maley Jr. of Monongahela, Mychelle (John) Crea of Belle Vernon; granddaughters, Noelle Navarra and fiance Ian and Kira Crea; brother, Donald (Geri) Hodor of Canonsburg/Southpointe; sister, Donna (Fred) Carl of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sherry (Dennis) Hudachek and brothers-in-law, Mark and James Trail, all of Monongahela; mother-in-law, Elsie Trail of New Eagle; several nieces and nephews. Ed loved his cats, Kitty, Miley, Grey and Little Girl.

Family and friends will be received on from 1 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 W. Main Street, Monongahela where services will be held on at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery with military honors accorded by Charleroi American Legion Post 22 Firing Squad.

In order to be compliant with our state guidelines concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, masks MUST be worn and social distancing maintained. Please limit your visitation time to allow for other family and friends to visit. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com