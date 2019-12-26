Edward T. Brooks, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, December 23, 2019.

"Pete" was born September 30, 1933, to the late Violet Galvin Rubik and Albert Brooks of Washington. Pete graduated from Trinity High in 1952 and served a three-year enlistment in the Army, stationed in Germany from 1953-56. Pete graduated from Penn Technical Institute in Pittsburgh and worked as an electronics technician for RCA Corporation in Meadowlands, and then held a second career as a machinist for McGraw Edison in Canonsburg.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Sickles Brooks of Washington; and their two children, Stephen (Kimberley) of Frederick, Md. and Stacey (Brian) Ventura of Stafford, Va.; and grandchildren, Allison and Drew Brooks and Brooke, Shane, Seth, and Brynn Ventura. Also surviving are his sisters, Jean Gump, Jackie Preaux, Patty Caruso, and Wanda Muoio, of Washington; and his many nieces and nephews.

Pete loved athletics and was an enthusiastic fan of Pittsburgh teams, he was an avid photographer and reader, and in retirement loved traveling, spending time with his grandchildren and keeping fit through the Silver Sneakers program. He was a loving husband, devoted father and active member of The First Christian Church. Pete was a kind and loyal man that will be greatly missed by all.

Donations in Pete's memory can be made to the Concordia Hospice of Washington or The First Christian Church of Washington. Viewings will be held in William G. Neal Funeral Home, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27 with a final service at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

