Edward Thomas, 80, of Marianna, was born May 27, 1938, and went to be with his Lord Thursday, March 14, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Leona Thomas.

He was survived by his loving wife, Sandra Thomas; two sons, Edward and Christopher; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many friends.

He retired from Chrysler in 1991, was a professional hunter and fisherman and was active with the Marianna Outdoorsman Association for 14 years. He lived for the outdoors, meeting new people, sharing his wealth of wisdom and knowledge and eating ice cream. He will be missed greatly by so many.

A memorial service for family will be held at Marianna Outdoorsman Association on Saturday, March 23.

Flowers may be sent to 7 Barnard Avenue, Marianna, PA 15345. Arrangements are entrusted to Parker Funeral Home, Rock Hill, S.C.