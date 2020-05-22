Edward Walter Smith
Edward "Ed" Walter Smith passed away peacefully, in his home, Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born July 11, 1937, in Washington, to the late Barney H. and Helen Smith of Canonsburg.He loved his wonderful wife, Barbara Ann McClelland Smith, whom he affectionately called "Dolly". They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.In addition to his wife, surviving are three daughters, Susan Hutcherson (Tim), Sharon Leppard (Michael) and Amy Meyer (Alan); six cherished grandchildren, T.C. Hutcherson (Kari), Daniel Hutcherson, Shannon Pruitt (Sam), Adam Hutcherson, Ryan Leppard (Katie) and Will Meyer; and six precious great-grandchildren.He was very proud to have served in the U.S. Army. Ed retired from sales with Servistar Hardware Co. and was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge of Canonsburg.Ed loved spending time with family. He also loved traveling, sunny beaches, working in his yard, and had a special talent for fixing anything!A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24, in Mackey Funerals and Cremations, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607, with visitation prior from 2 to 2:45 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.Visit the Mackey Mortuary guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 22, 2020.
May 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Barbara and family. Sending our love and prayers.
Mitch and Jamie Morrison
