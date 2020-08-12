1/
Edward William Anderson
Edward William Anderson, 52, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.

He was predeceased by his father, Harry "Pete" Anderson; stepfather Ronald "Puff" Carter; his grandparents, Willis and Edna Conklin, Floyd and Gladys Anderson, and Glenn and Mildred Carter.

Survivors include his wife, Audra; sons Kyle and Austin; granddaughter Hazel; his mother, Nancy Carter; sister Kelley Yonish (Joe); and numerous other family members.

Eddie was a devoted grandfather to his precious Hazel. He loved his sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to his family at https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/edward-w-anderson/4808/

Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting his family. Condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 12, 2020.
