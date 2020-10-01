Edwin C. Moyer Sr., 75, of Washington, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, in his home, with his wife Rose by his side. He had been ill over the past four months and had recently been diagnosed with Leukemia.

He was born January 13, 1945, in West Virginia a son of the late Rev. Warren & Virginia Moyer.

Ed was a 1962 graduate of Magnolia High School, New Martinsville, WV and a 1966 graduate of Alderson-Broaddus College in Philippi, W. Va. He earned his Masters degree and administration certification from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA.

Ed was a passionate and gifted educator. He started his education career as a Science and Physical Education Instructor and Coach at Philippi County Junior High School. Shortly after beginning his teaching career, he started teaching Science and became the baseball coach at Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, MD. During Ed's time serving in education in PA, he taught Biology and Environmental Science, as well as served as Assistant Principal at Trinity High School. Later in his career, he transitioned to South Park as High School Principal and Curriculum Director. After retiring from the public-school system, Ed was principal at the Mount de Chantal Elementary School in Wheeling, W. Va., worked at Try Again Homes in Washington, and as a teacher at Gwen's Montessori School in Washington.

He served his community as North Franklin Township Supervisor and was a long-time member of the Washington Redevelopment Authority Committee. Ed served in several churches over the years including First Baptist, Laboratory Presbyterian Church, and the Church of the Covenant. He was a talented artist and avid reader. His love of nature could be seen by his interest in wood carving of birds. Over the years, Ed had created several drawings and wood carvings for family and friends.

On April 10, 1996, he married the former Rose Astfalk, who survives.

In addition, Ed is survived by a son, Craig Moyer (Michelle); two grandchildren, Nathan and Elizabeth Moyer; a stepson, Julio Astfalk; two sisters, Sally Lind of Wake Forest, N.C. and Susan Moyer of Philippi, W.Va.; and a brother, Earl Moyer of Parkersburg, W.Va. He is also survived by a niece, Allison Moyer.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 27 years, Sandra Iams Moyer.

The family will hold a memorial gathering at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3rd at Forest Lawn Gardens, 3739 Washington Road McMurray, PA. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.

Floral contributions may be directed to Church of the Covenant, 267 East Beau Street Washington, PA 15301 or to First Baptist Church, 101 South College Street Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements are entrusted to Daniel A. Davenport Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC., Daniel A. Davenport, Supervisor – 420 Locust Avenue Washington, PA 15301

You may view service details and sign his digital guestbook online at www.davenportfuneralservice.com