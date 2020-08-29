Edwin L. Hollowood, 97, of Waynesburg, died at 2:42 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at home.

He was born Friday, August 17, 1923, in Brownsville, a son of the late Edward Hollowood and Sara Quick Hollowood.

Mr. Hollowood was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg, where he was a member of the Harmony Sunday School Class. He was a former trustee and treasurer of the church. For several years he was a trustee at the former Greene County Memorial Hospital in Waynesburg. He was a volunteer who helped the hospital install Life Line at people's homes. Mr. Hollowood enjoyed reading and woodworking.

Edwin earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at Washington and Jefferson College in Washington and later earned his Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Pennsylvania. He was a veteran having served with the United States Army Air Forces during World War II. He worked for 34 years for Westinghouse Electric in the Finance and Credit Department as the regional credit manager, retiring in 1985.

His wife, Lois E. Minteer Hollowood, whom he married September 1, 1948, died December 2, 2011.

Surviving are one daughter, Becky L. (Gary L.) Veltre of Nineveh; one son, Lawrence E. (Dena) Hollowood of Danville, Calif.; four grandchildren, Sam (Ariel) Veltre, Sarah (Winston) Shaulis, Devon (Mel) Hollowood and Derek Hollowood; one great-grandson, Owen; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Hollowood was the last of his immediate family.

Deceased are two sisters, Dorothy Underwood and Sylvia Campbell; one brother, John Thomas Hollowood Sr.

At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services. Private inurnment in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township, will take place at a later date.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. The family asks that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 North Richhill Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.