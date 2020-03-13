Edwin L. Lowe, 98, of Morgantown, W.Va., died at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the Sundale Nursing Home, Morgantown.

He was born Sunday, October 16, 1921, in Fairview, W.Va., a son of the late Stanley Lowe and Ossie Wilson Lowe.

Mr. Lowe was affiliated with the Mt. Morris United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during World War II.

Mr. Lowe was a member of the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union #152, a member of the Mannington, W.Va., Masonic Lodge Free & Accepted Masons #31, the Scottish Rite of Clarksburg, W.Va., and the Syria Temple of Pittsburgh. He was a life member of the James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992 of Mt. Morris, a life member of the #123 of Waynesburg and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Westover, W.Va. He was a construction worker.

His wife, Mary Russell Lowe, whom he married June 30, 1956, preceded him in death.

Surviving are a stepdaughter, Mary Ellen Furman and husband Melvin of Fredericksburg, Va.; one stepson, George W. Evans II of Fort Morgan, Colo.; six stepgrandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; nine stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his wife, are one stepdaughter, Lillian Evans; and three sisters, Edith Snell, Aldene Satterfield and Arlene Clayton.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be private.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, is entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmorton.com.