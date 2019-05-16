Edwin "Ed" L. Martin, 72, of Prosperity, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

He was born October 8, 1946, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Paul E. and Doris Day Martin.

A graduate of McGuffey High School, he was a member of Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church and Claysville American Legion Post 639.

Mr. Martin was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged April 14, 1970, as a staff sergeant serving with the 42nd Civil Affairs Company Third U.S. Army. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Bars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.

He was retired from Ferro Corp.

Ed loved spending time outdoors, and especially loved kayaking.

On June 28, 1966, he married Lynne Stewart, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Michele (Rick) Coleman of Elizabeth and Marissa (Rich) King of Prosperity; two sisters, Rebecca (Edward) Chess of Carmichaels and Letta Ann (Timothy) Scanlon of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Megan Foglia of the state of California, Monika Foglia of Texas, Richie (Christie) King of Washington, Michaela (Patrick) Bracey of Washington, Michan Mace of Prosperity and Mallory Mace of Prosperity; a great-grandchild, Claira Bracey; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, in Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Lane, Prosperity.

Burial will follow in Prosperity Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded graveside by Claysville American Legion Post 639.

Memorial donations may be made to Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Lane, Prosperity, PA 15329; , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205; or Concordia Hospice, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.