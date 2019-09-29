Edwin L. Sherman Jr., 81, loving husband, dad, pap and poppie, of Washington, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at home of esophageal cancer.

He was born, October 2, 1937, in Canonsburg, a son of Edwin and Sarah Neely Sherman.

Mr. Sherman attended East Washington High School and served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 until 1958.

Mr. Sherman was employed by Cooper Industries in Canonsburg until his retirement.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Canonsburg Sportsmen Club, where he had served as president several times. His other memberships included Washington County League of Sportsmen, where he served as director, the Sinnemahoning and Raccoon Valley Sportsmen Clubs and the National Rifle Association.

Spending time with his family meant everything to him and he always enjoyed a good game of cards.

On March 21, 1959, he married Marilyn Bowers, his devoted wife of 60 years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three children, Dennis Sherman (Jody Barney) of Marianna, Randy Sherman (Tammy) of Bentleyville and Brenda Livolsi (Joe) of Houston; seven grandchildren, Julie Todaro, April and Jacob Sherman, Taynia Carosella, Tabitha Homme and Shane and Marisa Smith; six great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Eleanor Todaro, Eli Sherman, Carina Carosella and Samie and Brooklynne Homme; a brother, David "Doc" Sherman (Joann) of Washington; a sister-in-law, Anne Sherman of Hopewell, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Charles and Michael Wade Sherman; and a sister, Bonnie Sherman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, with Pastor Steve Smythers officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens. Full military rites will be accorded by the Honor Guard of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191, Canonsburg.

