Edwin Lester Rizor, 72, of Washington, died Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by family, in the home of his son in Granville, Ohio, following a short battle with cancer.He was born June 27, 1947, in Monongahela Hospital, a son of the late Lester Roscoe Rizor and Jennie Morrison Rizor.Ed was an amazing, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family and his faith were everything to him.On March 13, 1964, he married the love of his life, Mary Lee Mason Rizor. They raised a daughter, Monica, and a son, Ed Jr.Ed was a plant foreman in his younger years and later started his own company, where he rehabbed homes for years. His retirement years were filled enjoying time with family and doing the things he held most dear.In March, he and his wife traveled to Las Vegas, where they celebrated their 56th anniversary. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as they were the loves of his life, and he was frequently seen at various sporting events and daycare.He was known for always being willing to lend a hand and his kind and compassionate spirit. His infectious zest for life and humor made him a joy to be around. He attended Steelers games as often as he could, always accompanied by various family members.Ed was a member of Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, where he served in many roles over the years including session and deacon.Ed had a passion for hunting and enjoyed the times he spent at the cabin with his cousins and friends.Ed was preceded in death by his father, Lester, and his mother, Jennie.He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee; his children, Monica Scott of Washington and Ed Jr. (Tracy) of Granville, Ohio; his sister, Sharon (Buzz) Miller; his grandchildren, Ashley Anderson, Bill (Amanda) Scott, Amber Scott, Justin Rizor and Alex Rizor; five great-grandchildren, Elijah, Angelo, Gianna, Landyn and Laycee; his niece, Frankie Jo (Harry) Kunselman; nephew John Pacilla; and special friends Ethel Cummins and the late Chuck Cummins.Arrangements are entrusted to Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private family service and burial will be held Thursday, May 28, in Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church and Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330.Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 27, 2020.