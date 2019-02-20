Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin M. Craig.

Edwin M. Craig, 85, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 16, 2019, in Transitions Health Care Center, Washington.

He was born June 9, 1933, a son of John C. and Ida Mae Phillips Craig.

Mr. Craig was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.

He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 927 in Washington.

He enjoyed camping and mowing grass as though it were a competition with the neighbors, and he was well known to run his own version of a neighborhood watch by looking out the window when someone would enter the neighborhood.

Mr. Craig was an avid NHRA fan. Even at the age of 83, he never lost the desire for companionship and joined a dating website, stating in his bio that he "enjoyed long walks on the beach."

For more than 60 years, he was employed as a truck driver, most recently for Neville Metals Company.

Surviving are his daughter and son, Janice "Ted" Cooper of Carmichaels and Darryl "Dunkie" (Susan) Craig of Burgettstown; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his miniature collie named Patches.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorena M. "Snookie" Fuller; his second wife, Virginia M. Peters; a son, Edwin "Butch" Craig; two brothers, Harold and John Craig; two sisters, Thelma Anderson and Donna Jean Rock; and a grandson, Joseph Housel.

At the request of the deceased, visitation and funeral services were private. Burial was held in Washington Cemetery, with full military honors by the U.S. Army and American Legion Post 175 Honor Guard.