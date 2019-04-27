Edwina "Lynn" Thigpen, of Fredericktown, passed away from her battle with cancer Friday, April 5, 2019.

Lynn was born October 5, 1946, in Washington, a daughter of George and Elizabeth Newman. After graduating from Trinity High School in 1964, Lynn enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was trained in Nuclear, Biological and Chemical School. In 1967, while at Parris Island, S.C., she met and married Pascal Gene "Pat" Thigpen of Gulfport, Miss.

As a military wife, Lynn was able to travel and raise her three children. She worked as a commissary manager with DECA at Parris Island; Heidelberg, Germany; and Naples, Italy. She loved to travel and learn about different cultures. She was an amazing cook with recipes she collected around the world. Although travel and cooking were her favorite hobbies, her main love was reading.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 50 years, Pat Thigpen; three children, Tamara Elyea, Lauren Reed and Brian Thigpen; three amazing grandchildren, Brian Russell-Thigpen, Taylor Gray Elyea and Antonia Elyea; her siblings, Ann Marie (Larry) Simpson, George (Joyce) Newman, Debra (Robert) Peindel and Kandi Byrd; and her beloved nieces and nephews, Sherri, Dennis, Renee, Candy, Matthew, Falisha, Steven, Rachel, Christopher, Paige, John, Isaac, Evelynn, Sara and Lewis.

A memorial service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Century Inn, Route 40, Scenery Hill. A family dinner will follow. Because of her love for reading, in lieu of flowers, please give donations to Fredericktown Library.