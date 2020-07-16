Edwina Webb Cameron, 91, passed away peacefully, in the Hawthorne Woods Assisted Living Facility, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Richard Cameron, her loving husband of 69 years, was by her side.

Born Edwina Brown Webb April 24, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, Winnie was the youngest of two children born to Howard and Martha Webb.

After graduating from Oakwood High School in 1947, Winnie matriculated at Denison University in Granville, Ohio, her proud father's alma mater. She pledged the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, studied sociology, and sang alto in the school choir, where she would soon meet a sophomore tenor named Richard Cameron. Harmonizing in the college choir led to collegiate romance and, following her graduation from Denison in 1951, Dick and Winnie were married in Dayton in June of that same year. The newlyweds moved to Dick's hometown of Washington shortly thereafter and began their married life together.

While Dick took his place in the family business, Cameron Coca-Cola, Winnie became a stay-at-home mom who rarely stayed at home, so involved was she in the lives of her children. Perennial home-room mother, Cub Scout den leader, and chauffeur to her five active, athletic children, it was not uncommon for Winnie to make the rounds to East Washington Grade School, the Washington Park baseball fields, the Elmhurst Swim Club, and the LeMoyne Center in the few hours between the end of school and dinner time. Setting a superb example for her four sons and one daughter, Winnie created a loving family environment and encouraged her children to develop their individual talents and interests. Her devotion to and love of family spanned a lifetime. The first of 12 grandchildren arrived in 1982; the first of nine great-grandchildren hit the ground running in 2012, and number 10 is due to arrive in the fall of 2020.

Deeply involved in the life of her community, Winnie served as president of the Washington Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and was a long-time member of the Board of Trustees for Washington and Jefferson College. As a member of the college's property and grounds committee, Winnie was instrumental in making decisions that positively changed the landscape of the college and the surrounding community. In October 1997, W&J recognized her contributions with the Distinguished Service Award. In May 2000, Winnie received an honorary doctorate from W&J, the college's highest honor.

Mrs. Cameron is survived by her husband, Richard R. Cameron; and her five children, Richard (Diana Gonzlez-Cameron) Cameron of Chicago, Ill., William (Susan Martinelli) Cameron, James (Nancy) Cameron, Steve (Diane) Cameron and Lynn (Alex) Pentecost, all of Washington. Winnie's 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren stand as her most profound legacy.

Deceased is a brother, Howard Webb Jr., of Carbondale, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mrs. Cameron's memory to either the Washington Hospital or Washington and Jefferson College.

