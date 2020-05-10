Eileen Irma (O'Brien) Lemasters
1942 - 2020
Eileen Irma "Kitty" O'Brien Lemasters, 77, of New Freeport, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.She was born December 7, 1942, in Ruff Creek, a daughter of the late Francis and Delia Utt O'Brien.Eileen was a lifetime resident of Greene County. She was a former member of the Garrison United Methodist Church. Eileen was a custodian at Greene County Career and Technology Center for six years, until she retired in 1985. She helped her dad build the home she lived in. Eileen enjoyed gardening and taking in any stray animals that came along. She loved the company of her three dogs, Casper, Tater and Zelda, and taking care of them. Being able to spend time with her grandchildren meant the most to her.She is survived by three children, Robert E. Lemasters of Garrison, Patricia F. Fassih of Berea, Ohio, and Linda Lue (Gary) Burdine of New Freeport; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert L. Lemasters, who passed away in 2017; three brothers, Wilson, William and Alfred Stoneking; and three sisters, Agnes Dulaney, Love Dulaney and Wilma Kiger.At the request of the family, all services will be private and are entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181.The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or 855-448-3997.To view and sign the tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear Eileen passed thoughts and prayers for you and your family she was such a great lady
Veronica Cross
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
Our sincere deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Kitty will be greatly missed by all. Until we meet again.
Brian Mason
Family
