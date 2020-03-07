Eileen Jones Beazell, 95, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in her home.

She was born September 19, 1924, in Finleyville, a daughter of the late Benjamin T. Jones and Sarah Edythe McChain Jones.

Mrs. Beazell had worked as payroll clerk for the Muse Mine and as a bookkeeper for the Ullom and Bailey Drug Store in Waynesburg.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God at Waynesburg. Eileen was also a member of the John Corbly Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she had served as chaplain.

On June 14, 1948, she married Richard C. Beazell, who passed away on February 23, 2012.

Surviving are two sons, Rick Beazell (Nanette) of Waynesburg and Randy Beazell (Joanne) of Mt. Airy, Md.; five grandchildren, Noah Beazell (Joni) of Rogersville, Josh Beazell (Keri) of Mt. Airy, Md., Hannah Duvall (Kenny) of Mt. Morris, Julee Murk (Joe) of Westminster, Md., Makalah Durbin (Levi) of Prosperity; two step-grandchildren, Daniel Hood and Jackie Fielder (Evan). Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Emmaline, Elaina, Evynn, Oliver, Donovan, Benjamin, Mira and Keegan.

Two brothers, Ben and Buck Jones, predeceased her.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, with Rev. James R. Galbraith officiating, followed by interment at Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.