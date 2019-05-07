Eileen L. Higbee, 95, of Finleyville, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Fountains of Indiana Care Home in Indiana.

She was born April 6, 1924, in Venetia, a daughter of Benjamin D. and Ethel Patton Lewis.

Mrs. Higbee was retired as a clerk with the U.S. Postal Service in Gastonville. She also was employed as a glider inspector at the H.J. Heinz plant in Pittsburgh during World War II.

She was a member of Wright's United Methodist Church in Venetia, Venetia Heritage Society, Peters Creek Historical Society and Brooks Bird Club of Wheeling, W.Va.

Mrs. Higbee enjoyed reading, knitting and bird watching.

Surviving are two sons, Roger Higbee (Margaret) of Indiana and Brian Higbee (Kathy) of Springfield, Va.; a daughter, Aimee Earley (Steve) of Parkersburg, W.Va.; a sister, Gwendolyn Botti of Beaver; four grandchildren, Rob (Stephanie) and Jon (Heidi) Higbee and David (Katie) and Ashley Earley; four great-grandchildren, Jocelynn, Ella, Chase and Penny Higbee; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, William "Bill" Higbee, who died in February 2015, and sisters Thelma Boyd and Davida Stehle.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Eileen's niece, Benita Gillespie, for the exceptional care given over the years.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Wright's United Methodist Church, Venetia, with the Rev. Richard Roberts officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the church Thursday morning. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wright's United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia, PA 15367.

Condolences may be expressed at kegelfuneralhome.com.