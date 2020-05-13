Eileen M. Metcalf
Eileen M. Metcalf, 88, of Greensboro, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. A complete obituary is available at www.YoskovichFH.com.Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Greensboro-Monongahela Township Volunteer Fire Co., Greensboro, PA 15338.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Monongahela Hill Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
