Eileen M. Metcalf, 88, of Greensboro, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. A complete obituary is available at www.YoskovichFH.com.Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Greensboro-Monongahela Township Volunteer Fire Co., Greensboro, PA 15338.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 13, 2020.