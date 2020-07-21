Eileen Mae Heckman, 90, of Washington, formerly of Amity, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.

She was born July 3, 1930, in Washington, a daughter of Harry Kilborne Scott and Minnie Mae Mounts Scott.

A 1948 graduate of Trinity High School, she was a homemaker who was known for her delicious homemade buns and cinnamon rolls.

Mrs. Heckman was a wonderful mother to her five children and a sweet lady who loved serving her Lord and giving to other people.

Her hobbies included crafts and listening to gospel music.

Mrs. Heckman was involved with Don Amon Ministries where she provided Christian counseling advice on the radio during Pastor Amon's broadcasts.

On November 27, 1947, she married Earl "Bud" Heckman, who died March 25, 1999.

Surviving are three sons, Larry (Jane) Heckman of Hickory, Gary (Robynne) Heckman of Eighty Four and Randy (Donna) Heckman of Washington; a daughter, Kathleen (Redd) Church of Amity; a brother, Dale Scott of Monongahela; nine grandchildren, Scott Heckman, Kelly McAdams, Larry Heckman Jr., Amy Lawson, Robert Heckman, Justin Heckman, Ryan Church, Brandon Heckman and Chad Heckman; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a son, Dan Heckman; and a sister, Esther Dillie.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

