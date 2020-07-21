1/1
Eileen Mae Heckman
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eileen Mae Heckman, 90, of Washington, formerly of Amity, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.

She was born July 3, 1930, in Washington, a daughter of Harry Kilborne Scott and Minnie Mae Mounts Scott.

A 1948 graduate of Trinity High School, she was a homemaker who was known for her delicious homemade buns and cinnamon rolls.

Mrs. Heckman was a wonderful mother to her five children and a sweet lady who loved serving her Lord and giving to other people.

Her hobbies included crafts and listening to gospel music.

Mrs. Heckman was involved with Don Amon Ministries where she provided Christian counseling advice on the radio during Pastor Amon's broadcasts.

On November 27, 1947, she married Earl "Bud" Heckman, who died March 25, 1999.

Surviving are three sons, Larry (Jane) Heckman of Hickory, Gary (Robynne) Heckman of Eighty Four and Randy (Donna) Heckman of Washington; a daughter, Kathleen (Redd) Church of Amity; a brother, Dale Scott of Monongahela; nine grandchildren, Scott Heckman, Kelly McAdams, Larry Heckman Jr., Amy Lawson, Robert Heckman, Justin Heckman, Ryan Church, Brandon Heckman and Chad Heckman; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a son, Dan Heckman; and a sister, Esther Dillie.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Don Amon Ministries, P.O. Box 89, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Roger and Candy Hamilton
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved