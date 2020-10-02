Elaine B. Embert, 87, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the Donnell House, Washington. She was born January 17, 1933, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Albert V. and Rose Mastrangioli Mancini.

Elaine lived her entire life in Canonsburg and was a member of the St. Patrick Worship Site of St. Oscar Romero Parish. She was a homemaker and self-employed beautician, who enjoyed shopping and puzzle books.

On November 24, 1957, she married Joseph J. Embert, who passed away June 11, 2018, after 61 years of marriage.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her son, Jeffrey J. Embert and his Shirley of Canonsburg; her daughter, Jamie Stiles of Houston; four beloved grandchildren, Justin J. Stiles, Jasmine A. Confort, Makenzie and Jared Embert; her brother, Joseph A. Mancini; her sister, Gloria A. Mancini; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are her brother, Albert R. Mancini; and sister Mary M. Adamson.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 4, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where a Catholic blessing service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6. No visitation or services on Monday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required in the funeral home, as per state mandate. Interment will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

