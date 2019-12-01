Elaine Mae Morton Anderson, 80, died peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Greenery Nursing & Rehab in Houston. She was born April 5, 1939, a daughter of Samuel and Elizabeth Kerr Morton, both deceased, and was a native of Sandy Lake, Mercer County.

Upon graduation from Edinboro University, she became a teacher in the Mt. Lebanon School District and did her post-graduate work at the University of Pittsburgh.

She is survived by her four children, Paul Anderson, Rob (Mary Susan) Anderson, Laura (Mike) Selan and Elizabeth Anderson; and four grandchildren, Clara and Caleb Anderson and Justin and Evelyn Selan. One brother, Keith (Fran) Morton, survives. Two brothers are deceased.

Elaine was an active member of the Central Assembly of God Church in Houston.

With God's help, she achieved her dream of supporting all four of her children as they became college graduates. Subsequently Elaine worked to become debt free and then answered God's call on her life to go on the mission field. She took the Good News to China, teaching English at the university level for approximately 10 years, returning to the states in 2017 at the age of 78. She always praised her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving her health and strength to fulfill His plans for her life.

A funeral service was held Monday, November 25, in Elaine's hometown of Sandy Lake.

Interment was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sandy Lake.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, December 6, at the Central Assembly of God Church, 155 McGovern Road, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elaine's name to the Central Assembly of God Missions Fund, 155 McGovern Road, Houston, PA 15342. Please include Elaine's name on the memo.

