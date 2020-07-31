1/
Elda Marie Power
1925 - 2020
Elda Marie Power, 94, of Beallsville, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Seniorcare.

She was born August 6, 1925, in Deemston Borough, a daughter of the late Thomas Glenn Lewis and Gladys Harton.

Elda was a lifetime member of the East Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Beallsville Civic Association where she served on the board and was a founding member of the Beallsville Senior Citizens.

She enjoyed quilting, baking, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

On October 15, 1944, she married Denton "Bud" Power, who died April 4, 1994. They celebrated 49 years of marriage. Surviving are three daughters, Judith L. Perry (Larry) of Denver, Nora P. Deems of Washington and Deborah L. Knezovich of Beallsville; six grandchildren, Lori Perry (Gary), Amy Perry, Susan Frazier (Josh), Jeffrey Deems, Denton Knezovich (Alex) and Keith Knezovich; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Frazier, Luca and Amalya Knezovich.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313 with Rev. George Lammay officiating. Interment will be private.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the East Bethlehem Baptist Church, c/o Barb Teegarden, 2629 Martindale Road, Marianna, PA 15345. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
7246325454
