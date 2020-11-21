Mrs. Eleanor A. Behm Klimoski, 70, of Waynesboro, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Holy Spirit Medical Center, Camp Hill.

Born November 25, 1949, in Waynesburg, she was a daughter of the late Victor B. and Emily Minor Behm.

Mrs. Klimoski was a graduate of Bethlehem Center High School with the Class of 1967. She later received her Bachelor's degree and Master's degree, both in Nursing, from the University of Pittsburgh.

She and her husband, Joel D. Klimoski, were married January 31, 1975, in Hagerstown, Md. They had lived at their present residence since October 1988.

Mrs. Klimoski was employed at Brownsville Hospital and Baldwin Whitehall School District, Pittsburgh. She later worked as a teacher and nurse at Hagerstown Junior College. Prior to her retirement in 1997, she was employed at Garlock Nursing Home in Hagerstown.

She was a member of Ringgold Church of Christ, Ringgold, Md., and Mt. Vernon Chapter Order of Eastern Star #398, Waynesboro.

Mrs. Klimoski enjoyed spending time with her children and Bible study.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, J. Aaron Klimoski of Clearwater, Fla., Jane C. Afshar and husband Todd of Beaver Creek, Ohio, and Hope Henicle and husband Guy of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Collin Lyle Afshar, Cora Henicle, Clara Afshar and Gavin Afshar; two sisters, Charlotte McLaughlin and husband Richard of Pittsburgh, and Susan M. Bell and her husband, William of Colorado Springs, Colo.; several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro. Burial will be private in Horn's Cemetery, West Bethlehem.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Monday afternoon, in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library, 45 E. Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.