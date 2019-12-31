Eleanor Ann Comstock, 73, of Eighty Four, died Monday, December 30, 2019, in her home.

She was born July 13, 1946, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Peter and Julia Fedorka Karmazin.

Eleanor was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church.

A resident of Eighty Four since the age of four, Eleanor proudly told everyone that Western Center, where she had worked for 34 years with mentally challenged individuals, was her second home.

Rounding out her full life was a love for her husband, pets, gardening and bingo.

A warm, and compassionate person, she will be missed by all who knew her.

On June 7, 1986, she married Charles Comstock, who survives. Also surviving are two sisters, Elaine Trussell and Janice Leonard; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three siblings, Dolores Jean Becker, Peter Karmazin and Joanne Trussell.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 2, in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 601 Boone Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

