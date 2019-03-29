Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Ann Gibala.

Eleanor Ann Gibala, 85, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J., passed away at a New Jersey hospital on February 13, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Immaculate Conception Church, Washington, followed by interment at Greenlee Cemetery, Beallsville.

Born January 16, 1934, in Clover Hill, Eleanor graduated from California High School. After graduation, she lived in Philadelphia and had a career as a bookkeeper at Dun & Bradstreet. Eleanor loved to travel internationally and, after she retired from the Sands Casino in Atlantic City, she spent time as a snow bird in Florida. Eleanor loved to host parties and surround herself with happy people for "fits of laughing."

Survivors include companion, John Ranelli; cherished dog, Bey; sister, Lucy (William) Kuhar; nephew, William (Jane) Kuhar Jr.; and niece, Dayna Kuhar. Eleanor was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Mary Gibala.

Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.