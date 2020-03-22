Eleanor Barbara "Barb" Jones McAuley, 83, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away quietly Sunday, March 15, 2020, after a courageous year-long health struggle.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held sometime in the late spring at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon. As per Barb's wishes, burial will be a private family ceremony.

Barb was born November 30, 1936, in Pittsburgh. She was a 1954 graduate of Crafton High School and a 1958 graduate of Mansfield State Teachers College, majoring in music education. Her love for all things music was a lifelong passion from an early age. Barb and her sister Linda were the Meadowgold Girls duet on Pittsburgh radio in the '50s and other local performances. In college, Barb formed an a capella trio, The Blue Notes, with dear friends Jeanne and Carole.

Barb was a vocal music teacher and choral director for Burgettstown Area School District for 32 years, where her influence on and instruction of thousands of students is evident today; she inspired many to make music or music education their careers. She was an active member of many church choirs as a singer and director. She was a 31-year member of The South Hills Chorale as a singer and assistant director. She also served as an LEM at St. Paul's Episcopal church.

Barb is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, William R. McAuley; sons James (Cynthia) Dunmire of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and John Dunmire of Pittsburgh; stepson Art (Patti) McAuley and stepdaughters Margaret Campbell and Barbara (Mark) Emery of Herndon, Va.; seven grandchildren, Anne, Jeff, Kara, Mary Kate, Patrick, Ronnie and Virginia; six great-grandchildren, Fiona, Grace, Isla, Kaylin, Lydia, Quinn; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jones (1958) and Miriam Schade Jones (1992), and sister Linda Jones Graham (2019).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barb's name to the .

St. Paul's Episcopal Church provided prayers, counseling and the memorial service.

