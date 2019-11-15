Eleanor Beth Wardle Dankowsky Riggs, 76, of Sahuarita, Ariz., passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born at home, in Washington, January 30, 1943, to F. Laban Wardle and Laura Virginia Keenan.

Eleanor was raised in Pennsylvania and was a 1961 graduate of Trinity High School. In her early years, she missed a lot of school due to various illnesses, but her best friend, Sandy Stellavato, would faithfully come to her house and spend much of her time playing school to get her caught up. During the summer they would spend hours window shopping, eating ice cream sundaes at Isaly's, making mud pies and dreaming about their futures. Sandy and Eleanor have remained friends still to this day.

Her first marriage to Roger D. Dankowsky gave her daughters Kimberly Beth and Kathy Lynn.

In 1970, Eleanor and the girls moved to Tucson, Ariz., where she met and married Walter D. Riggs May 24, 1973. This marriage gave her another daughter, Keri Anne, and her only son, Kenneth Walter.

Walt and Eleanor spent their entire married life raising their children in Southern Arizona, with a brief exception to buy a cabin and move to Payson, Ariz. During their time in Tucson, Eleanor spent 10 years with Rincon Bobby Sox Softball serving as a board member and manager.

Shortly after their return from Payson, they bought a home in Sahuarita that still remains.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, F. Laban Wardle and Laura Virginia Keenan; and husband Walter D. Riggs.

Eleanor is survived by her brother, Robert William Wardle (Chiquita); her children, Kimberly Beth Friesen, Kathy Lynn Pyle, Keri Anne Smith (Joe) and Kenneth Walter Riggs; her grandchildren, Kyle Brandon Slouha, Ryan Evan Slouha, Peyton Lynn Clay (Zeke), Walter Donald Riggs II, Jackson Donald Smith, Baron Joseph Smith; and one great-grandchild, Aidan Alexander Slouha.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 18, at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85706.

In memory of our mom, donations can be made to Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614 (520-625-3170).