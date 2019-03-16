Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Bryce Miller.

Eleanor "Peggy" Bryce Miller, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the Premier Washington Health Center. She was 101 years old. She was born August 12, 1917, and was a lifelong resident of Washington County. She and her first husband, Wid McCallister, owned and operated a grocery store in Houston and in Canonsburg. Her only child, Wid McCallister, Jr., was born in May of 1943. After the passing of her husband, her son helped her in the grocery industry. Peggy was very active in her church and in the community, where she met her second husband, Bernard Miller. Together they dedicated many years of service as volunteers at the Washington Hospital. Peggy was an avid walker. She enjoyed gardening, canning fruits and vegetables, crossword puzzles and playing the organ.

She is survived by her grandson, Damon McCallister of Hollywood, Fla.; granddaughter, Heather McCallister Hines (Kevin) of Cocoa, Fla.; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her second husband, Bernard Miller; first husband, Wid McCallister; son, Wid McCallister, Jr.; granddaughter, Tiffany McCallister Havrilesko (Doug); and great-granddaughter, Kelsey Hines.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation at www.abcf.org