Eleanor "Jane" Clutter, 91, of Bloomington, Ind., passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in her residence. Born September 26, 1928, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, she was a daughter of Thomas Ross and Florence Ward Church.

Jane was a graduate of Claysville High School Class of 1946, in Claysville. She was a member of the Claysville Baptist Church, where she married her husband, Robert Dale Clutter II June 16, 1946, on her parent's 25th wedding anniversary.

Jane is survived by her granddaughter, Lisa Forman of Ambler; her grandson, Robert Clutter III of Pennsylvania; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Erma Golden of Bentleyville; several nieces and nephews, including Ann Hewitt of Claysville; and a close friend and neighbor, Beth Moeller.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert, August 29, 2013; her son, Robert Dale Clutter II; her daughter, Rhonda Louise Clutter; two brothers, Ralph Church and John Church; and one sister, Sara Mounts.

Cremation rites will be performed, with a burial of her remains along with her husband in the Claysville Cemetery.

