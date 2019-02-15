Eleanor "Cookie" Dando, 71, of Jefferson Twp., Fayette City, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Allegheny General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 25, 1947 in Monessen, daughter of Michael Skira and Bertha Barch Skira Bilski.

She was a member of the Historic Church of Saint Peter in Brownsville. Cookie worked with children for over 40 years, starting with Brownies, Girl Scouts, Campfire and then finally Mon Valley Youth and Teen organization. Her love went beyond her family. It also went to all the children and their families in the communities.

She is survived by her husband, Richard L Dando; three daughters, Lisa Jane Pollock of Belle Vernon, Chasity Marie Girvin and husband Jody Thomas of Fayette City and Christy Dawn Broadwater and husband Timothy B, II; 10 grandchildren, Emily Ann Pollock Holp and husband Ronald, Jr., Jacob Michael Girvin and wife Devan Marie, Timothy Brian Broadwater and Morgan Lynn Fidel, Nicolena Marie Girvin and Avery Scott Matthews, Tyler Lee Girvin and Stephanie Bibel, Briana Dawn Broadwater, Joshua Thomas Girvin, Adam Robert Pollock, Andrew Richard Pollock, Wyatt Marshall Broadwater; brother, Ronald Skira and wife Beverly; two sisters, Dee Dee Bilski, and Donna Bilski all of Arnold City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Joseph Bilski; sister, Marie Bilski Schallenberger; and son-in-law, Robert M. Pollock.

Family and Friends were Thursday, February 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be received Friday, February 15, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Eley-McCrory Funeral Home, Inc., 334 Main Street, Fayette City, Pa. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com

Prayers of Transfer will be held Saturday, February 16, at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral mass at 1:30 p.m. in the Historic Church of Saint Peter, Brownsville, Pa. with Reverend Father Timothy J. Kruthaupt as celebrant.