Eleanor J. DeLucia, 99, of North Strabane Township, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in her home.

She was born October 26, 1920, in Monessen, a daughter of Ralph and Bema Padavoni Santell.

Mrs. DeLucia was a member of St. Oscar Romero Catholic Church (St. Patrick Worship Site) in Canonsburg where she was a member of the Christian Mothers Guild.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and jigsaw puzzles.

She was the matriarch of her family who were the most important to her in her life.

She was a first grade teacher in Canon McMillan School District for many years.

Her husband, Alfred A. DeLucia, preceded her in death on February 14, 2003.

Surviving are her six children, Jane Simms (Paul Rike) of Canonsburg, Madelyn Sellers (Don) of Canonsburg, Diane Williams (Tom) of Romney, W.Va., Ralph DeLucia of Finleyville, Mary Aline Caldwell (Dan) of Canonsburg and Paula Zalaznik (Donnie) of Bulger.

Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, Rick Simms (Brooke), David Simms (Jenn), Greg Simms (Dena), Jason Sellers (Kellie), Jessica Shwaish (Roni), Cindy Williams, Jeff Williams (Kyndra), Josh Caldwell (Lecia), Aaron Caldwell (Kerri), Niki Zalaznik, Donnie Zalaznik (Annie), Robby Zalaznik and Chris Zalaznik (Samantha); and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Michael Caldwell and Stacey Sellers; and three sisters, Emaleen Kerr, Gloria Gallagher and Violet May Beman.

Due to COVID-19 circumstances, all funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Council of Pittsburgh, Attn: Development Team, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 3003, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. https://svdppitt.org/donate/donate/

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.