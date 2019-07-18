Eleanor Joyce Deliere Mitchell, 85, of Cecil, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital.

She was born July 7, 1934, in Cecil, a daughter of the late George and Anna Winter Deliere.

She married Raymond in 1957 and were always together for 60 years until his death October 8, 2017. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Smokey Mountains.

She worked as a bank teller for many years at First National Bank in Cecil and was a homemaker. She was a former member of Cecil #3 Firemen's Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving are a son, Raymond (Colleen) Mitchell of Cecil; daughter Susan March of Cecil; son Randy (Gina) Mitchell of South Fayette; and daughter Sally (Pat) Holmes of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Sheila and Kimmie Mitchell of Cecil, Corey, Tyler and Alexis Mitchell of South Fayette, and Austin March of Cecil; a sister, Jackie Barnhart of McDonald; sister-in-law Theresa Mitchell; and brother-in-law Bill O'Hara.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond "Mook" Mitchell Sr.; and son-in-law Robert C. March; sisters Georgetta Monaco, Leona O'Hara, Audrey Cimerolli, Lois Ann Deliere and Anna Mae Kubiak.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Rt 50), Cecil, where services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, with Pastor Gary Chorpenning officiating.

Interment will follow in Venice Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Cecil #3 Volunteer Fire Company, Box 5, Cecil, PA 15321.