Eleanor L. Nyswaner, 98, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.

She was born September 24, 1921, in Morgan Township, a daughter of the late John and Ora Mae Ghrist Addleman.

Mrs. Nyswaner was a 1940 graduate of Jefferson High School.

She owned and operated Eleanor's Beauty Shop in Clarksville for more than 30 years.

Eleanor enjoyed playing cards. She was always pleasant and congenial and had a great sense of humor.

On November 29, 1942, she married Clinton E. Nyswaner, who died October 17, 2001. Together they enjoyed 58 years of marriage.

Surviving are six sons, Thomas Nyswaner (Shirley) of Middletown, Md., Guy William "Bill" Nyswaner and Kenneth Nyswaner (Phyllis), both of Clarksville, Charles Nyswaner (Linda) of Hagerstown, Todd Nyswaner (Valerie) and Del Nyswaner, both of Clarksville; sister Laura Atcheson of Finleyville; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are three brothers, Clarence, Thomas and Lloyd Addleman.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

