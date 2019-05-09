Eleanor M. Donaldson, 90, of Waldorf, Md., formerly of Washington, passed away April 13, 2019. She was born in New Castle.

Mrs. Donaldson married Ralph M. Donaldson July 24, 1953. They happily were married for 53 years.

Mrs. Donaldson was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents; siblings John D. McFate, Eileen Daughtery and Robert J. McFate; and infant son Ralph Philip.

She is survived by daughter Jane (Gary) Chin; and son John (Tina) Donaldson. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, Alexandra Anderson (Cody), Hannah Donaldson, Madelyn Donaldson, Eleanor Chin, Evan Chin and Esther Chin; and great-granddaughter Chandler Anderson. She was also very special as baby sitter and "extra grandmother" to the family of Carl and Vickie Group and children Cara, Caitlin and C.R.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to your church's vacation Bible school, Sunday school or midweek kids program. This would honor her love of kids, crafts and Jesus. If you don't have a church, donations can be made to Hillside Covenant Church, 2060 Magnolia Way, Walnut Creek, CA 94595, or La Plata United Methodist Church 3, Port Tobacco Road, La Plata, MD 20646.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Mt. Jackson United Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt Jackson.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

