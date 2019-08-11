Eleanor M. Taggart, 88, of Cross Creek, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

She was born February 20, 1931, in her family's home in Patterson Mills, a daughter of the late John H. and Martha Kollessar Gordon.

Mrs. Taggart was a 1949 graduate of Avella High School.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church of Avella and had also attended Immaculate Conception of Washington. She was also a member of the Cross Creek grange for many years.

Eleanor and her husband, Eugene, owned and operated Taggart Farms and Trucking for more than 60 years.

She was a hard worker all of her life. She enjoyed raising her four children while taking care of the home and farm. She loved to garden and spend time with family.

On February 17, 1950, she married Eugene Lane Taggart, who passed away August 11, 2010.

Surviving Mrs. Taggart are a son, Donald E. (Cathy) Taggart of Cross Creek; three daughters, Marsha Muscaro of Cross Creek, Donna (George) Smith of Bethel Park and Tracy Taggart of Cross Creek; six grandchildren, Stanley (Jen) Muscaro, Joshua Clemens, Joseph (Kara) Clemens, Jennifer (Dave) Davis, Donald B. (Lisa) Taggart and Kriston (George) Galish; six great-grandchildren, Gianna, Connor, Jasmine, Devin, Samuel and Keirsten; two brothers, John W. Gordon of Tampa, Fla., and Gerald Gordon of Tacoma, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband of 60 years and parents, are a sister, Alice M. Gordon; and a son-in-law, Stanley Muscaro.

Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 12, with the Rev. Harry Bielewicz officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Avella. Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.