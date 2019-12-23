Eleanor Mae McConnell passed quietly in her daughter's home in Belchertown, Mass., on the evening of Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was in her 96th year.

A ten-year resident, she was born February 8, 1924, and resided in Washington for many years.

A daughter of William Bainbridge and Christina Soles Bainbridge, she married Lieutenant Oliver Wimmer, who lost his life in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. After the war, she married Master Sargent Leslie Edward McConnell of Washington, who served a distinguished 30-year career in the U.S. Army. Together they traveled the world with their two children, Leslie McConnell Jr. and Sheron Christine McConnell.

After their retirement, she returned with her husband to Washington, where Eleanor ran a very successful Ceramics Studio ( Elcon Ceramics) for over 20 years. She was a gregarious and artistic business woman, well-loved and respected by her hundreds of students.

She was predeceased by her husband and her son Leslie; sisters Annabelle Samida and Maryjane Davidson; and brother Clyde Bainbridge.

She is survived by her sister, Alice Cokeley and family of Washington; her daughter, Sheron Tuohey and family of Belchertown; her three grandchildren, Elliott Crowder and family of Newport, Ore., Chrissy Cebollero and family of Shirley, Mass., and Shoshona King and family of Amherst, Mass.; and her six great-grandchildren, Julia, Allison, Zach, Dimitri, Elliott and Arwen.

A memorial service will be held in her hometown of Washington in May 2020, with dates and times to be announced.

Eleanor was a lifelong member of Fairhill Manor Christian Church of Washington.

Memorial donations in her name will be gratefully accepted by " The Heifer International," 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202, or her church.

Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

