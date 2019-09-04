On this Labor Day, Monday, September 2, 2019, Eleanor North Hunter, 103, stopped "laboring" and now rests in God's presence, where Ralph, her husband of 67 years, has waited for her the past 15 years.

She was born October 21, 1915, in Short Creek, W.Va., a daughter of Springer and Frances North.

Eleanor graduated with highest honors from West Liberty State College in 1936, which was the first four-year class to graduate from the institution. She earned a degree in mathematics and was a member of Alpha Phi Sigma honor fraternity. Later, Eleanor took classes at Duke University and Florida State University. She taught math at Wellsburg High, Pompano Beach, Fla., and retired from Washington High School in 1981.

On May 29, 1937, she married Ralph Hunter. They were married for 67 years until his death in 2004. Prior to his death, they traveled throughout the United States and visited Thailand, Germany, Japan, France and Poland.

Eleanor was an accomplished seamstress, and, after retiring, she took up quilting, making more than 50 hand-pieced and hand-quilted masterpieces, most of which were given to her children and grandchildren.

She was a longtime member of Grove United Presbyterian Church, where she was a leader of the Women's Association, served as Sunday school treasurer for many years, and, at age 84, joined the Grove Kitchen band. Eleanor was also a 46-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, past worthy matron of Eastern Star, and a life member of local, Pomona and National Granges.

Mrs. Hunter volunteered many years at Presbyterian Senior Care, where she made hundreds of teddy bears and dolls that were given to patients. For her devotion, she was awarded the Washington Senior Care Auxilian of the Year in 1991. She also volunteered for the American Red Cross for many years.

Surviving are two daughters, Angela Hunter of McMurray and Elizabeth Schultz (Richard) of Salem, Wis.; a son, Duane Hunter (Sarah) of Mechanicsville, Va.; and five grandchildren, Vicki Lis, Heidi Schultz (Michael Masnica), Randall Schultz, Heather Hunter and Dustin Hunter.

Deceased are a sister, Helen Hunter and a brother, Avery North.

