Eleanor R. Scicchitano Spridik
Eleanor R. Scicchitano Spridik, 92, of Bentleyville, died Saturday evening, September 5, 2020 at Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born May 21, 1928 in Bentleyville, a daughter of the late Antonio and Nicolina DiMeo Scicchitano.

A 1946 graduate of Bentleyville High School, she worked for Foodland in Bentleyville which later became Giant Eagle.

Mrs. Spridik was a member of Saint Katharine Drexel Parish and attended the Bentleyville Campus.

Her husband, Dale N. Spridik, died January 27, 2017.

Surviving are two sons, Gregory Spridik (Joyce) of Somerset Township and Mark Spridik (Cindy) of Jefferson Hills; four granddaughters, Susan Nelitz (Jay), Holly Hudock (Dave), Kayla Spridik and Rachel Spridik; two great-grandsons, Finn Nelitz and Dempsey Hudock and several nieces and nephews.

She was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased are her brothers, Anthony, Joseph, Bruno A., Nicholas E. and Dominic P. Sicchitano; and sisters, Louise Kubala, Mary Ann Pollifroni, Cossetta Wasil, Mary Jane Sara, Theresa Malarbi and Rosemarie Cox.

Private services will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela in care of Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bentworth Senior Citizens, 931 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
