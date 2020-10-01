1/1
Eleanor Stewart
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eleanor Stewart, 98, of McDonald, passed peacefully, Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

She was born January 1, 1922, a daughter of Harry E. and Anna Griffith Brinkman.

On January 21, 1947, she married William "Bill" Stewart, who survives.

Mrs. Stewart was a member of the Cecil Alliance Church. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Eleanor loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Shirley (Bob) Schut of Canonsburg and Betty (Jim) King of Fayette City; a brother, Raymond Brinkman of Coroapolis; a sister, Beulah DeVos of Harrisburg; four grandchildren, Lori ( Jon) Heffer, Amy ( Aaron) Schomer, Deborah (Jon) Zygmunt and Lori (Pete) Helisek; 10 great-grandchildren, David (Sami) Schomer, Cole and Tyler Heffer, Katie, Kyle, Brianna Schomer, Rachel, Ryan, and Nicole Zygmunt, Owen Helisek.

Deceased are three brothers, Harry, Jefferson and Irwin Brinkman; two sisters, Vera Cox and Betty Brinkman.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Additional visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of services, Saturday, October 3, in the Cecil Alliance Church, 3291 Reissing Road, McDonald, PA 15057. Interment will take place Monday in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial contributions are suggested to Paradise Mountain Ministries, P.O. Box 635, Toccoa, GA 30577.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cecil Alliance Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Cecil Alliance Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Interment
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved