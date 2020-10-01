Eleanor Stewart, 98, of McDonald, passed peacefully, Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

She was born January 1, 1922, a daughter of Harry E. and Anna Griffith Brinkman.

On January 21, 1947, she married William "Bill" Stewart, who survives.

Mrs. Stewart was a member of the Cecil Alliance Church. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Eleanor loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Shirley (Bob) Schut of Canonsburg and Betty (Jim) King of Fayette City; a brother, Raymond Brinkman of Coroapolis; a sister, Beulah DeVos of Harrisburg; four grandchildren, Lori ( Jon) Heffer, Amy ( Aaron) Schomer, Deborah (Jon) Zygmunt and Lori (Pete) Helisek; 10 great-grandchildren, David (Sami) Schomer, Cole and Tyler Heffer, Katie, Kyle, Brianna Schomer, Rachel, Ryan, and Nicole Zygmunt, Owen Helisek.

Deceased are three brothers, Harry, Jefferson and Irwin Brinkman; two sisters, Vera Cox and Betty Brinkman.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Additional visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of services, Saturday, October 3, in the Cecil Alliance Church, 3291 Reissing Road, McDonald, PA 15057. Interment will take place Monday in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial contributions are suggested to Paradise Mountain Ministries, P.O. Box 635, Toccoa, GA 30577.