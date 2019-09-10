Elijah Dale Williams Jr., 55, of Vestaburg, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, in his home.

He was born April 13, 1964, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Elijah D. and Catherine Shimko Williams Sr.

Mr. Williams was an underground miner, working in several local coal mines. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.

He enjoyed camping and fishing and especially enjoyed spending time with his great-nephews.

Surviving are two sisters, Tina Williams of California and Rebecca DiCenzo (Anthony) of Vestaburg; two nephews, Christopher Edward Cramer and Mark Brian Cramer Jr.; two stepsons, Justin Huff (Kerri) and Jonathan Huff (Chrissy); and five grandchildren, Caiden Clark, Hayleigh Huff, Maiz Huff, Skylar Huff and Dakota Huff.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Kim Cramer and a brother, Mark Brian Cramer Sr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12. Interment will follow in Westland Cemetery. A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.