Elijah Dale Williams Jr. (1964 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elijah Dale Williams Jr..
Service Information
Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd
42 Bank St @ Crawford Rd
Fredericktown, PA
15333
(724)-377-2232
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd
42 Bank St @ Crawford Rd
Fredericktown, PA 15333
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd
42 Bank St @ Crawford Rd
Fredericktown, PA 15333
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd
42 Bank St @ Crawford Rd
Fredericktown, PA 15333
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elijah Dale Williams Jr., 55, of Vestaburg, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, in his home.

He was born April 13, 1964, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Elijah D. and Catherine Shimko Williams Sr.

Mr. Williams was an underground miner, working in several local coal mines. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.

He enjoyed camping and fishing and especially enjoyed spending time with his great-nephews.

Surviving are two sisters, Tina Williams of California and Rebecca DiCenzo (Anthony) of Vestaburg; two nephews, Christopher Edward Cramer and Mark Brian Cramer Jr.; two stepsons, Justin Huff (Kerri) and Jonathan Huff (Chrissy); and five grandchildren, Caiden Clark, Hayleigh Huff, Maiz Huff, Skylar Huff and Dakota Huff.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Kim Cramer and a brother, Mark Brian Cramer Sr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12. Interment will follow in Westland Cemetery. A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.