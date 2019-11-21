Alice, aka "The Girl from Goat Hill" and "Queen Alice," began her celestial adventure Friday, November 15, 2019, as she passed gently from this earth while at home in Chicago, Ill.

Her glorious sense of adventure took her to Cairo, Egypt, where she rode camels; to Rome, the Caribbean, Mexico, Vancouver, Florida, Hawaii and France. She carried her travel memories with her, always.

A lifelong Steelers fan, she was a frequent attendee at pregame tailgates and loved waving her Terrible Towel with gusto. She loved music and had a special place in her heart for both opera and Rod Stewart. But most of all, she loved and treasured her family and friends with a very full heart and was loved back ten-fold in return.

During her life in Washington, she enjoyed gardening, Sundays with family at her mom's house, volunteering for church events, winning slots at the local casino, and cheese ravioli served with Chianti Classico.

A move to Chicago exposed her to an abundance of her beloved visual and performing arts, under city lights, surrounded by family and dear friends. Always thought to be years younger than her chronological age, she never left home without lipstick. She truly lived the adage that you are only as young as you feel.

Alice was the seventh of 12 children born to Louise and George Paluda of Washington. She graduated from Trinity High School in 1943.

In 1945 she married John Syrek, whom she called "my guy," a marriage that lasted well over 50 years.

She served as deputy county treasurer for much of her 39-year career at the Washington County Court House. She was a member of Quota International, treasurer of the Washington Chapter of the Pittsburgh Opera Society, was an active member of Washington Democratic Women, and held several offices as a long-time member of the Christian Mothers at St. Hilary Parish.

She leaves behind her daughter, Alyson and son, David, their respective husbands Daniel Nehren and David Csicsko; her sister, Elaine Belcastro; and 20 nieces and nephews throughout the country.

We ask you to meet for Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, in St. Hilary Church. Alice will then be taken to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Safe Travels Mom!

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

A guest book is available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.