Elizabeth Ann McCord, 60, of Washington, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington Hospital. Elizabeth was born April 5, 1959, in Washington, a daughter of Jean and Roy Mounts Jr.

Elizabeth worked at Washington Hospital as a Registered Nurse for 30 years. She enjoyed farming and working with her animals, especially her cows. She loved working with the McGuffey High School concert and marching band, and also enjoyed gardening.

Elizabeth is survived by brothers Dennis Mounts (Julie), Darrell Mounts (Julie); daughters Mary Elizabeth McCord, Rachel Ann McCord; a son, Sean Robert McCord; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Butch" McCord.

There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at Claysville Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday, March 27. Everyone please meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations to McGuffey High School Band.

Arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, (724) 663-7373, youngfhinc.com.