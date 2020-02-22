Elizabeth Ann Miske Smereczniak, 93, of Belle Vernon, Washington Township, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Mon Valley Care Center, Carroll Township.

Born May 12, 1926, in Brownsville, she was a daughter of the late Peter Benjamin and Mary Ann Harrison Miske.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Mary Beth and Thomas DeMillion of Upper St. Clair; three sons and daughters-in-law, David and Jerilyn Smereczniak of Clarksville, Richard and Mary Smereczniak of Belle Vernon, Mark Anthony and Lisa Smereczniak of Sterling, Va.

Visitation will be held 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations, followed by prayers of transfer at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by funeral mass at 11 a.m. in St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Joel Boco as celebrant. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery.