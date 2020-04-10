Elizabeth Ann "Nancy" Pochatko, 79, of Venetia, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in her home.

She was the beloved wife of the late William "Tom" Pochatko; loving mother of Tom (Kelly) Pochatko of Grove City and Sue (Mark) Pawlak of Washington; proud grandmother of Lauren, Matt and Dean Pawlak of Washington and Tom Pochatko of Grove City; and loving GiGi of her great-granddaughter, Riley Elizabeth Sturtevant, whom she was especially fond of.

She was born March 12, 1941, a daughter of the late Henry and Loretta Reeping. She was the loving sister of Robert Reeping of Derry and the late Ronald (Mary) Reeping, and cherished sister-in-law of Diane (Pochatko) Heming of Greensburg. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors, whom she would not have been able to get through the last five years without their love and support.

Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Derry High School, and later married her beloved husband of 53 years on December 29, 1960, at the Holy Family Church in Latrobe. Nancy had many interests, from going to The Meadows Casino and attending bingo, to being outside in her garden with her flowers. She also enjoyed time with her faithful feline companion, Petey.

Funeral arrangements are by Beinhauers, 724-941-3211. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a service will not be held immediately, but a memorial service will be scheduled when friends and family can gather safely and travel at St. Benedict the Abbot.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org.

To add and view tributes, visit www.beinhauer.com.